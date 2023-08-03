SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. - As children prepare to head back to the classrooms, Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS) is still without a superintendent and the district has recently updated the description of what they're looking for in their next leader.

"The revised description better reflects the attributes the Board seeks in its future District leader. The Board aims to appoint a 'dynamic, visionary, and adaptable leader' who will accelerate ongoing operations reforms and academic gains," a press release from MSCS said.

Some of the requirements for the position include experience in "strategic leadership on budge and finance," "governance and board leadership," "attracting, retaining, and building capacity of a strong team," "positively impacting their district's culture and climate," "impactful and savvy community advocacy," and "effective change management."

Additionally, all applicants to lead Tennessee's largest school district must have at least 10 years of experience in teaching and school administration, have an advanced degree with concentration related to educational administration, business, finance, leadership, public administration or policy and possess or be eligible for a license of qualifications for a superintendent in the state of Tennessee or some Board-approved equivalent.

The search for a new superintendent began shortly after Dr. Joris Ray stepped down from the position in April of 2022 following allegations of impropriety.

Toni Williams eventually took over the interim position and, though once considered a candidate for the full-time position, is no longer in the running for Memphis' next top educator, according to the school district.

MSCS interim leader no longer superintendent candidate, school board says In voting to renew her interim contract on Tuesday, the MSCS's Board of Education will have Williams stay on until Aug. 29, 2024, as the school district continue its search for its next leader.

In fact, at least four candidates had withdrawn their name from consideration by April 18, 2023.

The school district's displeasure with the firm hired to find potential applicants led to a series of retreats in which the MSCS Board has attempted to refocus their search.

MSCS Board Chair issues statement after former Vice Chair makes allegations Chairman Michell Lowry of the Shelby County Commission said the board of commissioners will open applications for the seat in July. He hopes to see someone appointed before August.

Previously, the MSCS Board said that it hoped to have the superintendent position filled by January 2024, and Interim Superintendent Williams will continue to lead the district through the upcoming school year.