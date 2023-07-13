MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A local school district is faced with hundreds of teacher vacancies, three weeks before the start of school.
FOX13 learned Memphis-Shelby County Schools is implementing various methods to get those positions filled.
The start of school is Aug. 7.
There are 24-pages of teacher openings listed on the MSCS website. On Thursday, the district hosted one of several hiring fairs, hoping to fill their classrooms by the times doors reopen.
“We’ve got to double down. We’ve got to work twice as hard,” said Quintin Robinson, Chief of Human Resources for Memphis-Shelby County Schools.
The district will hold what it calls open interviews each week through Aug. 4, in wake of a national teacher shortage.
“We’re not only looking for education majors," Robinson said. "We’re going into the biology department to look for biology teachers. We’re also going into the math department to look for math teachers.”
With the academic year fast approaching in less than a month, we counted 461 classroom teacher openings on MSCS’ website.
“We always commit to getting there and having the school staffed up, so we’ll get there again this year,” said Robinson.
The district is upping the ante, ready to pay new teachers a starting base salary of $47,000. That’s $5,000 more than the state requires. The district also made the deal even sweeter for retired teachers to come back.
“Retirees can come back to work at a school district as a teacher fulltime and still receive 70% of their pension," Robinson said.
Alternative routes are also available for aspiring teachers who don’t have a degree in education. MSCS new hire Ashlee Marshall was offered a position for the upcoming academic year. Marshall, for instance, has a background in the medical field, but later opted for a career switch.
"So, I actually got a degree in health science. I wanted to originally go to nursing school,” Marshall said. “I will be doing fifth-grade math, so I’m excited. It’s going to be different.”
Meanwhile, according to the Economic Policy Institute, lower pay is one of the main factors causing teachers to leave the profession.
MSCS boasts an additional $27.3 million allotted for teacher compensation in the new budget. The district reports this is its “largest investment in compensation to date."
