Memphis, TN (38111)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High around 85F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous this evening. Low 66F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.