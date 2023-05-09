MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Teach901 will hold a virtual job fair for educators on May 10. The job fair will run from 5 pm-7 pm that evening.
Educators of all experience levels are encouraged to participate as school officials across the Mid-South look to find teachers, administrators, and other staff before the start of summer break.
Those seeking a new position will have direct access to school operators who are looking to fill spots before the beginning of the 2023-24 school year.
Those participating in the job fair can also gain direct insight into the process of obtaining a license to teach.
Educators can also receive real-time feedback on school climate and culture from local school leaders.
Educators can register for the event here.
