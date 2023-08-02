MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Truancy is an issue school districts across the country are dealing with. Truancy is when a student miss too many days of school.
In Tennessee, a student is considered truant if they have five unexcused absences. Depending on the age of the student, parents can face charges if their child isn’t going to school.
Those charges include parental education neglect or contributing to the unruly behavior of a minor.
FOX13 spoke with Dr. Stephanie Hill with Shelby County Juvenile Court. She told FOX13 the court has been seeing a lot of truancy cases.
“On average, we’re receiving over 500 cases,” said Dr. Hill.
Last spring, Memphis Shelby County Schools said 25,000 of their 105,000 students where chronically absent.
While the school district declined to speak to FOX13 about the truancy issues, the districts website does list out multiple steps school leaders take to address a truancy issue with a student.
The last resort is sending the case to Juvenile Court. Dr. Hill told FOX13 she believes some parents may be afraid to seek help.
“I do think sometimes parents and families are paralyzed by the fear and misunderstanding. Anything we can do to demystify that process, what truancy is, and what we’re here to do I think is beneficial to the whole community,” said Dr. Hill.
Together, MSCS and Shelby County Juvenile Court will be holding a truancy resolution clinic. Dr. Hill says this will give families and students the opportunity to have a fresh start before a new school year begins.
“This is a community issue that we’re working to address. We know these issues are complex and we’re working on a multi-pronged approach to address it,” said Dr. Hill. “This is an effort to quickly try to mitigate those factors that are keeping children and families from school.”
The first clinic was held Wednesday morning. There are two more opportunities for families to take advantage of.
The next truancy resolution clinic will be Thursday, August 3rd from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. The last clinic will be on Friday, August 3rd from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.
Both are at the Shelby County Juvenile Court, located at 616 Adams Avenue.
If you plan to attend, make sure you have the following documents:
- Two approved proofs of residence
- Required immunizations for children
- Current photo ID
- Active PowerSchool account if student is new to MSCS
This clinic is specifically for parents with students that are 14-year-old or younger.
To learn more about the steps Memphis Shelby County Schools takes to help students who are considered truant, you can look at the truancy page on the district website.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Officer shoots man who tried to enter Memphis Jewish school with gun, MPD says
- Shooting threat closes campus at Memphis Jewish school
- MPD officer relieved of duty pending investigation after DUI arrest, police tell FOX13
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives