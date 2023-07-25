MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The University of Memphis will recognize 741 graduates from summer 2023 with a commencement ceremony at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 5, at FedExForum.
Dr. Duane D. McKenna, William Hill Professor in Biology and Willard R. Sparks Eminent Faculty Award recipient for 2023, will be the commencement speaker, according to a university release.
All graduates and guests must arrive one hour prior for lineup. It is encouraged to arrive in the parking areas 90 minutes before the ceremony to help with traffic flow. Doors open at 9 a.m.
No tickets are required, and the event is free and open to the public. Parking is available in the FedExForum Garage on a first-come, first-served basis for $10. It must be paid via credit card ONLY.
Of the 741 degrees to be awarded, 423 are Bachelor’s, 194 Master’s, 66 Doctoral and 58 Graduate Certificates.
The ceremony can be viewed live by clicking here.
