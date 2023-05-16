MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The University of Memphis and Peer Power joined an inaugural group of 26 universities in the National Partnership for Student Success Higher Education Coalition.
The group has set a public partnership goal to place an additional 250,000 caring adults in high-impact roles supporting K-12 students learning loss during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a release.
The U.S. Department of Education called on institutions of higher education to increase their support to local K-12 students and communities to support K-12 schools and after-school programs.
Specifically, the call to action encourages universities to set a goal to use at least 15% of their Federal Work-Study funding that they devote to compensating college students in evidence-based community service roles such as tutors, mentors and college/career coaches while also increasing the number of college students in these roles, regardless of funding source, by June 2025.
“The strategic partnership between the University of Memphis and Peer Power is a great example of the positive impact that the Federal Work-Study program can have on public school students, our University student success coaches and the larger community,” said Andrew B. Linn, UofM executive director of Student Financial Aid & Scholarships.
“These federal funds provide meaningful and transformative experiences that truly make a difference for Memphis and beyond. I am excited to strengthen our partnership with Peer Power by increasing the funding opportunities and expanding access to this vital program.”
Along with the University of Memphis, the group of 26 inaugural colleges and universities includes: Arizona State University, Howard University, Montgomery College, Grand Valley State University, University of Michigan, New York University, State University of New York (SUNY) System (Buffalo State, Binghamton, College of Environmental Science and Forestry, Courtland, Old Westbury, Oneonta, Onondaga Community College, Rockland, Tompkins Cortland Community College, Upstate and University of Albany), Rhodes State College, Texas A&M University System (Central Texas and Kingsville), Longwood University, University of Virginia, Virginia Commonwealth University and Virginia Tech University.
“Peer Power is proud to be a strategic partner with the University of Memphis,” said Cortney Richardson, Peer Power chief executive officer. “We look forward to supporting Ascend, the strategic plan, in ways that benefit public school students in Memphis, current University students and the corporate community of the Mid-South.
"We believe strongly that our partnership positions both entities to remain at the forefront of transforming the public education experience for students on the secondary and post-secondary levels.”
