MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The University of Memphis has been re-designated as a National Center of Excellence in Cyber Defense by the National Security Agency (NSA) and the U.S. Department of Defense.
Awarded through the 2027 academic year, the Center for Information Assurance (CFIA) has had this designation honor since 2014, according to a release.
The Center is directed by Dr. Dipankar Dasgupta while associate directors include Dr. Hasan Ali, Dr. Myounggyu Won and Dr. Kan Yang.
“The Center for Information Assurance expanded its activities in research, education and outreach involving several faculty members from different disciplines and are currently working on eight collaborative projects,” said Dipankar Dasgupta, UofM director of the CFIA.
Dasgupta was presented this designation in recognition of significant contributions in meeting the national demand for information assurance and cyber defense education by developing a growing number of professionals with information assurance and cyber defense expertise in various disciplines and ultimately contributing to the protection of the national information infrastructure.
“The ability to meet the increasing demands of the program criteria will serve the nation well in contributing to the protection of the National Information Infrastructure,” said Karen Leuschner, National CAE program manager of the NSA. “The National Cyber Strategy addresses the critical shortage of professionals with cybersecurity skills and highlights the importance of higher education as a solution to defending America’s cyberspace.
“A highly skilled cybersecurity workforce is a strategic national security advantage. The U.S. government will continue to invest in and enhance programs that build the domestic talent pipeline from primary through post-secondary education. Education is the key to promoting these ideals.”
The University of Memphis is one of only a few institutions to have the CAE designation. The CFIA staff mentors and advises other universities and colleges on developing their program to also meet the criteria to become a designated institution.