MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The University of Memphis is ranked in the top 4.9% in the world out of 20,531 universities worldwide, according to the 2023 edition of the outcome-based Global 2000 list by the Center for World University Rankings.
It marks the third consecutive year the UofM has been ranked one of the top universities globally.
“The University of Memphis is continuing to ascend as we are ranked among top universities in the world for the third straight year,” said UofM President Bill Hardgrave.
“As a Carnegie R1 institution, this world ranking furthers the UofM’s commitment to becoming a national university. I want to thank our faculty and staff for their hard work and countless hours in helping the University of Memphis reach greater heights.”
The UofM was also ranked in the top 4.9% in the world out of 19,788 universities in the 2021-22 edition of the “Global 2000 List by the Center for World University Rankings.”
The UofM was ranked among the world’s top universities in the 2021 Times Higher Education World University Rankings and was only one of three honored in the State of Tennessee along with Vanderbilt University and the University of Tennessee.
The University of Memphis is a prestigious R1 institution by the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education, putting the UofM in the top tier of research universities nationally.
The milestone solidifies the University as one of two flagship public institutions in Tennessee.
The Center for World University Rankings (CWUR) publishes the largest academic rankings of global universities. The rankings are unique in that:
Objective indicators are used for all four key pillars underlying the methodology of the ranking (education, employability, faculty and research) with no reliance on surveys and university data submissions:
- Equal emphasis is put on student-related and faculty-related indicators
- 62 million outcome-based data points are used for this year’s rankings
- 20,531 universities are ranked according to their academic performance
About the methodology: CWUR uses seven objective and robust outcome-based indicators grouped into four areas to rank the world’s universities:
Education: based on the academic success of a university’s alumni, and measured by the number of a university's alumni who have received top academic distinctions relative to the university's size (25%)
Employability: based on the professional success of a university’s alumni, and measured by the number of a university's alumni who have held top company positions relative to the university's size (25%)
Faculty: measured by the number of faculty members who have received top academic distinctions (10%)
Research output: measured by the total number of research articles (10%)
High-quality publications: measured by the number of research articles appearing in top-tier journals (10%)
Influence: measured by the number of research articles appearing in highly-influential journals (10%)
Citations: measured by the number of highly-cited research articles (10%)
To learn more bout the Center for World University Rankings click here.
