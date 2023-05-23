MEMPHIS, Tenn. - For the first time, Tennessee’s law is in effect requiring third graders to pass the English language (ELA) portion of the TCAP or face retention, commonly known as being held back.
Students across the state took their TCAP exams in late April. Parents received notification of their child’s score in the past week.
Third grade ELA assessments fall into four categories: exceeded expectations, met expectations, approaching expectations, or below expectations.
Students assessed as “exceeded” or “met” can advance to fourth grade next year. Students assessed as “approaching” or “below” could face retention, but parents have options to avoid that.
The first option is to take the ELA test again. Districts across the state are conducting those tests now with the end of the school year coming soon. Students who score “exceeded” or “met” on the re-test are eligible to advance grades.
Parents may also appeal their child’s score. That option is only available for students scoring “approaching” on the test. Those appeals must be filed within 14 days of score notification. Parents can present evidence that their child scored in the top 40% of another standardized reading exam. If the appeal is sustained, the student is eligible to advance.
Many students are also exempt from the retention rules. Exempt students include: those with disabilities that impact reading, those with suspected disabilities impacting reading, those who are learning English and have fewer than two years of instruction. Students who have been retained previously are also exempt from the retention rules.
For the students not meeting those criteria, there is still a pathway to advancing to fourth grade. One option is for parents to enroll their child in free tutoring at their school during fourth grade. The other option is to enroll their child in a summer reading program. While in the summer program, students must achieve 90% attendance and make adequate growth.
Students assessed as “below” must enroll in both tutoring and the summer program in order to avoid retention.
The Tennessee Department of Education says 40% of third grade students scored proficient on the 2023 TCAP. Those are students in the “exceeded” and “met” categories. That means 60% of Tennessee students must follow one of the paths to advancement listed above or repeat the third grade.
Memphis-Shelby County Schools will not release TCAP scores publicly, choosing to wait until the state releases the information publicly later this year. The district has created two informational programs discussing options for parents of third grade students.
Here are responses other local school districts gave when FOX13 requested information about the percentages of third graders assessed as proficient on this year’s TCAP.
Bartlett City Schools
“Bartlett tested 691 3rd graders.
Approximately 47% scored at or above expectations.
After excluding those who have an automatic exemption or qualify for an appeal (based on their proficiency on the universal screener) Bartlett has approximately 12% (87 students) who will either retest or need an intervention to be promoted to 4thgrade.”
Collierville Schools
“Collierville Schools had a 73.5% proficiency rate and 7.3% had to retake the exam.“
Germantown Municipal School District
“80% of our Germantown Municipal School District third grade students met or exceeded expectations on the ELA TCAP.
Taking into account the required exemptions and appeals which could include retakes, about 3.2% of our GMSD third grade students will be required to either retake the assessment, attend our summer camp, receive tutoring, or utilize a combination of pathways provided by the state in order to be promoted.”
Lakeland School System
“63 of 205 Lakeland School System 3rd Graders (30.7%) scored Approaching (53 students) or Below (10 students) on the 3rd Grade ELA TCAP.
32 of these 63 students met the criteria for automatic exemption.
22 of the remaining 31 students qualify for an appeal based on their universal screener scores being at or above the 40th percentile. All of the 31 students have the option of additionally taking the re-take exam as well.”
