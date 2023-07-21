WYNNE, Ark. - The Dollar General Literacy Foundation has awarded Wynne High School a "Beyond Words" grant in the amount of $20,000 to help restore the high school library to a space where students can find inspiration and engage in enriching learning experiences.
The original school, about 40 miles from Memphis, was destroyed by a tornado on April 1st.
Wynne High School librarian Sandra Jones thanked Dollar General for their support.
“It is such a timely grant. These are funds we can use right now to start restoring our library immediately. We really appreciate Dollar General for that,” Jones said.
For 30 years, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation has been, according to a July 21 release, "empowering individuals to unlock their full potential and pursue their dreams of a better future through the transformative power of education,"
