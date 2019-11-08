  • CMA Awards 2019: What time, what channel, who is nominated

    By: Debbie Lord , Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    The 53rd annual CMA Awards ceremony is set for Wednesday with a trio of female country superstars hosting the event.

    Carrie Underwood, who has hosted the show for 12 years, will get help from Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire during this year's show.
    Country stars Willie Nelson and Garth Brooks will perform. You could see a lot of Maren Morris who has six nominations this year, more than any other nominee.
    Keith Urban, who won entertainer of the year last year, is nominated for the honor again.
    Here is what you need to know about the show.
    When is the show?
    The CMA Awards are set to air on Wednesday.
    What time is it on?
    The show begins at 8 p.m. ET
    What channel is broadcasting it?
    The show will be on ABC.
    Who is performing?
    Here are some of the stars set to perform Wednesday:
    Garth Brooks
    Blake Shelton
    Dierks Bentley
    Sheryl Crow
    Chris Janson
    John Osborne
    Dolly Parton
    For King & Country
    Zach Williams
    Chris Stapleton
    Lady Antebellum
    Eric Church
    Brothers Osborne
    Kacey Musgraves
    Halsey
    Dan + Shay
    Willie Nelson
    Pink
    Kelsea Ballerini
    Miranda Lambert
    Old Dominion  
    Who has the most nominations?
    Maren Morris has six nominations this year.
    Who is nominated for new artist?
    New artist nominees are Cody Johnson, Carly Pearce, Midland, Ashley McBryde and Morgan Wallen.
    Who is nominated for entertainer of the year?
    Nominated are Garth Brooks, Eric Church, Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban.

