TUNICA, Miss. - Horseshoe Tunica announces the opening of Guy Fieri’s Tunica Kitchen + Bar the food celebrity's and restaurateur's first one in Mississippi.
Open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner; the new restaurant boasts that it will deliver a one-of-a-kind experience that combines bold flavors, vibrant ambiance, exceptional service, and an immersive gaming atmosphere.
“We are excited to open Guy Fieri’s Tunica Kitchen + Bar at Horseshoe Tunica for our guests,” said Derrick Madison, SVP & General Manager of Horseshoe Tunica in a July 19 release.
“This is not just another restaurant; it’s a place where guests can come together to enjoy incredible food, fantastic drinks, and an all-around experience that’s second to none.”
Located at Horseshoe Tunica, the new restaurant plans to offer a menu that includes “Trash Can Nachos” to the indulgent “Bacon Mac-N-Cheese Burger”, Guy Fieri’s Tunica Kitchen + Bar will offer a unique dining experience that will delight guests at Horseshoe Tunica.
Guy Fieri’s Tunica Kitchen + Bar spans over 5,000 square feet and seats up to 224 throughout the bar and dining areas. The 224-seat restaurant will be located on the main casino floor across from the World Series of Poker Room.
Guy Fieri’s Tunica Kitchen + Bar will be open Sunday through Thursday from 7 a.m. – 10 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 7 a.m. – midnight.
