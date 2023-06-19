BEAUMONT, Texas - Houston rapper Big Pokey died Sunday, June 18, after falling sick while onstage performing Saturday, multiple outlets report.
Big Pokey, whose real name was Milton Powell, was 45 years old.
Videos of the concert show the rapper holding a microphone onstage and then collapsing.
He was moved to a hospital where he died.
“The City of Houston and I extend our prayers and condolences to our own Screwed Up Click legendary rapper [Big Pokey] family and friends,” Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner tweeted.
“Though many called him ‘low key’, his presence was larger than life in helping to catapult our hip hop scene nationally.”
