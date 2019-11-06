James Dean stars in new movie decades after death

James Dean may have been killed in a car crash almost 65 years ago, but he is staring in a new movie.
Dean will be brought back to life in the movie "Finding Jack" by using "full body" CGI. But it will only be Dean's image on the big screen. Another actor will put a voice to the role, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Dean was killed in 1955 at the age of 24 when his Porsche 550 Spyder smashed into a farm truck in Salinas, California, USA Today reported.
At the time, Dean had only made three films -- "Rebel Without a Cause," "East of Eden" and "Giant," which was released in the year after his death.
"Finding Jack" will be his fourth film according to the studio making the movie and Dean's family. His relatives granted the rights to his image to Magic City Films USA Today reported.
The film is scheduled to be released on Veteran's Day 2020, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
