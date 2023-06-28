MILLINGTON, Tenn. - The recent storm winds that knocked out electricity for thousands of customers, also cost at least one Fourth of July-related event.
The City of Millington has cancelled its Flag City Freedom Celebration, originally scheduled for June 29th at the Millington Sports Complex and presented by Millington Parks and Recreation.
The reason: storm damage, according to a release from the city.
