MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Zoo Rendezvous 2023 will take place Sept. 9 at the Memphis Zoo.
The planned event is comprised of an evening of food, drinks, music and a "totally 90s" theme meaning attendees are encouraged to wear that decade's costumes.
The bands "Almost Famous" and "The Yams" are scheduled to perform at the Zoo's Rock, Pop & R&B stages.
Some of the area's favorite restaurants including Huey’s, Corky’s BBQ, the Arcade Restaurant, Memphis Pizza Café, Patrick’s and others will have dishes to choose.
Zoo Rendezvous is presented by First Bank.
Cost of admission is $175 Members (discount now through Aug. 1) and $200 for non-members (that includes zoo admission).
Memphis Zoo is located at 2000 Prentiss Pl.
Tickets go on sale July 1 and can be purchased here.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Child injured in South Memphis shooting, police say
- Shooting leaves four injured in East Memphis, MPD says
- Suspects steal 2 Hyundais, later crash into smoke shop, police say
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives