MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The latest addition to Graceland Live’s growing concert lineup is Morrissey at Graceland Soundstage on Oct. 14.
Tickets go on sale Friday, June 23, at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at gracelandlive.com/morrissey or by calling 877-777-0606.
The show is all ages and reserved seating.
As the lead singer of the Smiths, arguably the most important indie band in Britain during the '80s, Morrissey's voice has been described as theatrical crooning and literate.
Full list of confirmed shows for Graceland Live include:
August 8 – Motionless in White and In This Moment
August 17 – Clint Black
August 19 – Richard Marx
August 24 – Black Jacket Symphony
September 7 – W.A.S.P.
September 8 – Cheap Trick
September 15 – City and Colour
September 29 – Zach Williams
October 14 – Morrissey (NEW)
October 20 – Corey Holcomb
November 10 – Straight No Chaser
February 28 – An Intimate Evening with David Foster and Katharine McPhee
Fans purchasing tickets to Graceland Live performance will also receive free access to Elvis Presley’s Memphis entertainment and exhibit complex between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. the day of the show.
Full details about Graceland Live, including upcoming shows and promotions, are available online at GracelandLive.com.
