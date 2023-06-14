MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A long awaited deal is finally done between Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare and Blue Cross Blue Shield.
Those using insurance from the healthcare marketplace and from employer plans have not been able to use most Methodist services since the beginning of the year.
That includes thousands of Memphis city workers.
FOX13 previously reported about problems caused for patients — especially children — whose insurance no longer covered them at Le Bonheur.
Announced Wednesday afternoon, the deal restores those services.
Methodist Le Bonheur and Blue Cross previously agreed to a deal in February restoring services to people on TennCare and other government paid plans.
