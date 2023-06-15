MEMPHIS, Tenn. - After months of uncertainty, Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare has reached an agreement with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee to resume healthcare plans for most patients.
The insurance company and healthcare provider announced on Wednesday coverage will continue for employer and marketplace healthcare plans.
Since the deal expired Jan. 1, it's left thousands of our neighbors without access to care at Methodist facilities.
"This whole inability to come to an agreement between the two caused a lot of confusion and emotions running high," Colleen Rayburn, a BCBST customer, said.
The past few months have been trying for Rayburn's family.
Her 23-year-old daughter, who was born with a genetic kidney condition, needed a second kidney transplant.
Because of the contract dispute, Rayburn was initially told her daughter could not be placed on the transplant list at Methodist University Hospital.
"We were hoping that we could get the second one done in the same hospital system as the first due to all of her doctors being in this area," she said. "If there were any emergencies, she would still be in this area."
Rayburn's family was forced to look for options elsewhere, and was referred to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.
"You have to figure out how you're going to travel, how are you going to work, all these things come into play," she said.
An agreement covering Medicare patients was reached in February.
Four months later, on June 14, the two companies announced they finally reached an agreement for employer and marketplace plan patients that will allow families like the Rayburn's to continue care.
"People who have coverage through Blue Cross Blue Shield want to make sure that it doesn't happen again," she said. "If it does, we want to receive the communication that we need so that we can navigate the steps we need to take to continue care for the situations that are going on."
Because they already began the process at Vanderbilt, Rayburn said her daughter will likely still get the operation done in Nashville.
She said she is relieved that this decision was made so other families who are unable to travel elsewhere for care can get the treatment they need in Memphis.
