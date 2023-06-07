MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Smoke from Canada has led to air quality alerts in Memphis.
Even without the smoke, those alerts are not uncommon here in the summer.
Doctors said that people with respiratory illnesses are most at risk.
But at certain levels, poor air quality can be dangerous to anyone.
"I want to get out. I want to walk. I want to do the normal things, but you need to take precautions," Angela Jones, of Memphis, said.
Jones loves spending summer afternoons by the river.
Because she struggles with high blood pressure, she checks the weather and air quality before heading out.
"The medicines that I take, you're not supposed to actually be in direct sunlight for an extended period of time," she said.
Air quality is typically worse in the summer because high temperatures raise levels of ozone and cause other pollutants like particulate matter to flourish.
According to the American Lung Association, Memphis is the 43rd most polluted city in America for ozone.
"People that already have damage or unhealthy airways to start with, when they get these contaminant and things that interfere with the oxygen that normally would be in the air, that irritates the airways," Dr. Dale Criner, the chief medical officer at Methodist Le Bonheur Hospital-Germantown said. "That's going to exacerbate, that's going to make those problems much worse."
During summer months, Criner said they see more asthma and COPD patients coming into the emergency room.
"If they are out in the middle of the day when the heat is the greatest, that's when they're going to be exposed more and more to this contaminated air," he said. "So if you have to go out, it's best to go out early in the morning, late in the evening."
If you have severe respiratory problems, doctors say the safest place to be is indoors.
"Staying inside, stay away from the heat, try to find a cool place to be on those really, really hot days," Dr. Larry Hopper, the respiratory therapy director at Baptist Memorial Hospital, said.
The EPA says research has shown children, pregnant women, older adults and people with pre-existing heart and lung disease are more susceptible to air pollution.
There's also research that says it has a disproportionate effect on people in poorer neighborhoods.
