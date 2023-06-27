MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Shelby County Health Department has issued a Code Orange Ozone forecast effective for Shelby County, Crittenden County Ark., and DeSoto County, Miss., for Tuesday, June 27.
A Code Orange Air Quality Forecast Advisory indicates ozone levels are forecast to exceed the eight-hour National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS).
It's a warning for people outside and especially for people who suffer with breathing ailments such as asthma.
This ozone forecast is due to forecasted ozone values that will be unhealthy for sensitive groups. These values will exceed the Environmental Protection Agency`s federal safe health standard.
The Shelby County Health Department recommends that sensitive groups which include active children and adults, and people with respiratory disease, such as asthma, limit prolonged outdoor exertion.
Health officials recommend precautions for active children and adults during Code Orange alerts, including:
- Limit prolonged outdoor activities during the day
- Refuel cars and lawnmowers after 7 pm, afternoon hours avoid spills and do not “top off” tanks
- Beware that high ozone levels can cause nose, eyes problems
- Carpool or mass transit
It's recommended that residents continue to check the latest air quality forecasts and updates until monitored values return to safe levels.
For more information go to www.airnow.gov.
