MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Baptist Cancer Center is hosting a free event to celebrate Mid-South cancer survivors and promote cancer screenings and healthy living.
The family-friendly event June 1, the start of National Cancer Survivor's Month, will feature live music, food trucks, a photo booth and games.
The event will take place from 5 p.m.-8 p.m. at Shelby Farms Park's Great Lawn and Outdoor Stage.
Attendees can register here.
The park is located at 6903 Great View Drive North.
