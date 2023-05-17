MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The tragic deaths at Fayette-Ware High School are shining a light on a troubling trend.
Drug overdoses among children and teens are on the rise.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, among teens 14 to 18, overdose deaths increased 94% from 2019-2020. They increased another 20% from 2020-2021.
The CDC says more than 107,000 Americans died of drug overdoses last year.
The majority were adults, but the fastest growing group to die of overdoses was teenagers.
That's why the experts say it's so important for parents to be aware of the signs of substance abuse.
"The kids are just experimenting. That's just the nature of a teenager," Chad Hampton, a treatment placement specialist for Acadia Healthcare, said. "Kids are pushing in school. It can happen with their friends, social media. It's available. That's why you really have to monitor your kid's phone."
Hampton helps connect families and doctors to mental health resources in the community.
When it comes to spotting the signs of substance abuse, he said parents need to pay close attention to their child's behavior.
"If there's a change in friends, change in habits, eating habits, sleeping habits," Hampton said. "You look at their grades. If you find your teenager being more protective of their space, that can be a red flag."
Dr. Rudy Kink works in the emergency room at Le Bonheur Children's Hospital.
From unintentional ingestions among toddlers to recreational overdoses among teens, he's noticed an uptick in all age groups.
"Benign medicines that you see such as Benadryl and Tylenol can kill children at certain lethal dosage," Dr. Kink said. "It all depends on the medication. And some of these are just general medicines we have around the house."
Dr. Kink said parents should keep all medications locked up and out of sight.
He also suggests creating a safe space for your child to express their emotions and being active in their lives.
"You want to be the expert. So, you want to approach parent her children with topics before their friends do," Dr. Kink said. "You want to tell them that what the medicines and drugs can do."
If you start to see any red flags, Dr. Kink said you should take your child to see their primary care provider.
If you feel your child is in danger, take them to the emergency room.
According to data reported to the Tennessee Health Department, in 2021, there were more than 3,800 overdose deaths in the state.
19 of those overdoses were in Fayette County. That's up from seven in 2020.
549 came from Shelby County, up from 450 in 2020.
