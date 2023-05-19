MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Put down your car keys and strap your safety helmet on today.
Bike to Work Day runs today, May 19th.
Riders may pedal over to Adams and Main Street Downtown until 9:30 a.m. and get breakfast burritos from Sunrise restaurant and coffee from Qahwa at Downtown Memphis Commission office.
Organizers of the Commute Challenge 2023 also advocate that participants post a photo of yourself bicycling today and post it with the hashtag #CommuteChallenge23 with a chance to win prizes.
For more information click here.
