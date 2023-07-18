MEMPHIS, Tenn. - We all know the warm summer sun can cause sunburns, dehydration and even heat stroke. But, did you know it can also impact your heart?
The heat forces your heart to pump harder, which can increase the chance of heart attacks, heart arrhythmias and heart failure.
It's a threat people may not think about when heading outside for a jog or for a swim at the pool.
"Excessive heat causes your body temperature to rise. And your heart has to work harder to help you lower your body temperature," Amanda Ripley, the director of cardiovascular services at Saint Francis Hospital in Memphis, said.
Ripley said our hearts circulate two to four times as much blood per minute as it would in a cooler season.
People with heart conditions may not be able to pump enough blood to get rid of the heat.
Those who are on medication may be especially vulnerable.
"Somebody who is on, say, a beta blocker, it lowers their heart rate and therefore they're not able to compensate for that excessive heat," she said.
The interaction of high heat and cardiovasular disease contributes to about a quarter of heat-related deaths.
That's why Ripley said it's important for people with a history of heart disease to take extra precautions when spending any amount of time in the brutal Mid-South heat.
"They need to lower their caffeine and alcohol consumption because those can help could increase their risk of dehydration," she said. "They also could stay indoors during peak hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m."
Here are some more ways doctors say you can protect your heart:
- Increase your water intake
- Wear light colored breathable fabrics
- Exercise early in the morning or at night to avoid pushing your heart too hard.
