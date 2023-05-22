COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. - What's in your water? It’s something you may never think about when you cook for your family, bathe your children or drink a glass of water.
FOX13 investigations have exposed breaches in the Memphis Sand Aquifer which supplies our area’s water. Now, we’re investigating contamination into other areas of our aquifer, areas with less protection from dangerous chemical leaks.
"When Collierville developed, they weren't very aware of this precious geology," said CEO of Protect Our Aquifer Sarah Houston. "So, they built some of these industrial facilities right next to their drinking water wellfield where the water is pumped for the community."
Chemicals that were commonly used years ago are now known to cause health problems. The EPA says some of those dangerous chemicals have contaminated the ground in Collierville.
"Hexavalent chromium: that is the Erin Brockovich chemical we all heard about in the 2000s. And that caused a whole bunch of different cancers and autoimmune disorders," says Houston.
And that’s far from the only concerning chemical in the ground.
Tonight at 9:45 p.m. FOX13 investigates the problem that shut down one of Collierville’s water pumping stations and we’ll show you what’s being done now to make sure the water is safe.
