MEMPHIS, Tenn. - "POISONOUS", "CORROSIVE", "FLAMABLE" - These are just some of the warning labels posted on hundreds of train cars that roll through the Mid-South every day.

Train tracks cut through many Memphis neighborhoods just feet away from people's homes and some of our busiest streets.

FOX13 is committed to keeping you and your family safe. So, in this exclusive investigation, we dug deeper into the hazardous materials being carried through our community.

One tanker FOX13 sitting on a Mid-South railroad was full of a corrosive substance called sodium hydroxide, more commonly known as lye.

Another was packed full of chlorine which is also corrosive and poisonous if inhaled.

Just one of those tankers can hold up to 30,000 gallons.

Other tankers FOX13 saw sitting on our tracks contained potential cancer-causing chemicals like ethlyene oxide and even materials that can be used to make bombs like ammonium nitrate.

While most of these materials pass through Memphis every day going unnoticed, just one derailment could spell disaster. According to federal reports, 991 train derailments happened in 2022 alone.

