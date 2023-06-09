MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Mpox health emergency has ended, but health officials want to prevent a repeat of last year's outbreaks.
With Pride events planned across the country in the coming weeks, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a health alert to doctors to watch out for new cases.
The CDC published a modeling study that estimates the likelihood of Mpox resurgence in different counties across the U.S.
The study found 10 of the counties had a 50 percent chance or higher of Mpox outbreaks this year.
Shelby County came in at No. 2.
"We really just want people to know that it hasn't gone away and that it still exists," Dr. Shirin Mazumder, an infectious disease specialist in Memphis, said.
Dr. Mazumder said the CDC's calculation was based on how many people were considered at high risk for infection and what percent had some immunity through vaccination or previous infection.
"I think that the vaccine in general for Mpox is underutilized," she said. "I really think that we need to do a better job of getting people vaccinated."
Symptoms of Mpox include fever, chills, swollen lymph nodes, headache and fatigue. Often times, it's followed by a characteristic rash that can appear anywhere on the body.
Anyone can get Mpox, but Dr. Mazumder said gay and bisexual men and people with multiple sexual partners may be at most risk.
Mpox vaccines are widely available, and you can get one for free at the Shelby County Health Department.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Donald Trump says he’s been indicted on charges of mishandling classified documents
- Woman indicted in Oak Court Mall shooting that killed father, injured his 9-month-old son, records show
- Teen boy drowns while trying to save another person's life, Arkansas police say
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives