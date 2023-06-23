MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Juvenile Court of Memphis and Shelby County, in partnership with Seedco, is offering essential supportive services, including free comprehensive health insurance enrollment/renewal assistance for CHIP & Medicaid-eligible citizens.
Their efforts are in response to assisting individuals and families during this time of the Public Health Emergency (PHE) unwinding, when individuals and families can lose their health insurance coverage.
Seedco team members are poised to provide free on-site enrollment assistance at Juvenile Court Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; the service is provided to prevent loss in health coverage that will have negative effects on Memphis/Shelby County citizens.
In addition to enrollment supports, Seedco will offer Medicaid/ACA Marketplace renewal and appeal assistance to further reduce exponential gaps in health coverage.
Seedco’s Mid-South Regional Office looks to working collaboratively to reduce access barriers to health insurance while providing timely supportive services to Memphis and Shelby County residents.
To learn more about Seedco, visit www.seedco.org/tennessee/.