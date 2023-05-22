MEMPHIS, Tenn. - More than 100,000 people in the U.S. are waiting for a lifesaving organ transplant.
Nearly 90 percent of those people on the waiting list need a kidney.
"So, that was a life changing thing for me," Sade Graves of Memphis said.
Graves learned she had end stage renal failure in 2016. Her kidneys could no longer function on their own.
"So immediately because of my age, my kidney doctor referred me and educated me about the transplant list, and I actually got on the transplant list January of 2017," she said.
Graves started dialysis and spent six years waiting for a kidney.
Finally, she got a transplant in 2022.
"I actually feel like I'm in my early twenties and it changed my life drastically because when I was on the transplant list, doing dialysis, I couldn't do certain things," she said.
Gayatri Jaishankar is the director of the transplant institute at Methodist University Hospital.
Right now, she said they have 700 patients waiting for a kidney.
"A lot of them are dependent on the availability of deceased donors in order to get an organ transplant, which can take anywhere from 2 to 5 years," Dr. Jaishankar said. "It's a well-known fact that the more time you're in dialysis, the more detrimental it does to your overall health. "
That's why Dr. Jaishankar said they need more living donors.
Because surgeons transplant the kidney immediately after removal, she said recipients of living-donor kidneys often have better outcomes.
She said it's a lot safer than most people think.
"We make sure that the process of donation is extremely safe for the donor," Dr. Jaishankar said. "So most of us are healthy enough to live with one kidney."
Dr. Jaishankar said the hospital performs more than 200 kidney transplants a year. Only about 25 come from living donors.
Graves said becoming a donor could help save more lives like hers.
"Being a donor is giving someone a second chance to be able to live, because when you do dialysis, the treatments allow you to live. But when you get a kidney , it's like you have a life now," she said.
