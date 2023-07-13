MEMPHIS, Tenn. - With the chance of storms in the next few days comes the risk of more power outages.
While it's an inconvenience for some, for people who rely on machines to survive, the lack of power is life-threatening.
Already this summer, doctors in the Mid-South said they have seen a record number of patients coming into the emergency room and into clinics for treatment because of a lack of electricity.
The problem becomes even more dire when people are without power for multiple days in a row.
That's why if you use supplemental oxygen or another medical device powered by electricity, it's important to plan ahead for a loss of power.
"If you didn't have it, you would have to just suffer," Roy Smith of Memphis said.
Like so many others in our community, Smith lost power last month as storms rolled through the Mid-South.
"When there is a massive storm, like a big rain, you know, there's going to be power outages," he said.
Those power outages are more than just inconvenient for someone like Smith, who relies on an oxygen machine to keep him alive.
"We've seen a lot of patients having issues lately with losing their power. And mainly the electricity is running some of their machines: CPAP machines, oxygen machines, refrigerators to refrigerate insulin and other medications," Dr. Mark Castellaw, an internal medicine physician with Baptist Memorial Healthcare said.
Dr. Castellaw said often during an outage, people who use electric-powered medical devices don't seek help right away. That can lead to devastating consequences.
"Really, your main option if you don't have a generator is to go stay with friends or family until your power comes back on," he said. "You think, 'Well, it'll come back on. I'll be ok.' And before you know it, it's two, three days, and then you can already be in trouble."
Smith has a compressed oxygen cylinder that doesn't require electricity so he can use it for emergencies, but not everyone has that option.
"They may not be given the much larger unit, because I wasn't given the larger unit the first time around," he said. "If they don't have the much larger cylinder, their power must remain on."
If your device runs on battery power or can function with a battery back-up, make sure always to have a supply of freshly charged batteries that can get you through a few days.
You may also consider getting an emergency generator.
Another tip: call your power company to let them know you have life-saving equipment. That way, it puts you at the top of their list for repairs when the power goes out.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD
Trending stories: