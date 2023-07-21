MEMPHIS, Tenn. - MLGW said Friday’s afternoon storms added another 60,000 outages on top of what they were already working on.
CEO Doug McGowen posted on social media that it means getting everyone back online will take longer than the estimate of Sunday he shared Thursday.
Restoration work prioritizes hospitals, and we learned at least one was impacted Friday afternoon.
Carolyn Brown has been a patient at Methodist South for six days.
Brown reached out to FOX13 after she said the hospital had to switch over to generator power Friday afternoon.
Brown said earlier Friday afternoon, the emergency lights were on, elevators and outlets weren’t working, and the air conditioning was off.
“The emergency lights came on in the hallway but everything else is down. No air on, no lights, no tv no nothing. No elevator, you can’t do anything,” Brown said.
She’s concerned for her health because she’s using an oxygen tank that needs electricity from the wall.
“They said they have no way for the power to come back on. The generators on. I said some of us are on oxygen, some of us are on different things. How long is that going to be? The employee said she didn’t know,” said Brown.
FOX13 spoke to a couple of people who came outside to their car.
They said the lights were flickering during the time of the storm.
FOX13 reached out to Methodist South.
They said they are currently on backup power but operating as normal.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Poorly thrown milkshake stirs woman's anger, then armed robbery charges, police say
- Germantown city officials warn of unsafe drinking water after diesel fuel leak
- Man missing for over a week found dead in southeast Memphis, police say
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives