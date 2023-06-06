MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Our country is expected to face a shortage of more than 1 million doctors and nurses in the coming years.
But the problem doesn't end there.
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, we are also critically short in other healthcare roles, including medical and nursing assistants.
Methodist Healthcare is looking to fill in some of the gaps.
For the first time since the pandemic, teenage volunteers returned to Methodist hospitals.
The goal of this summer program is to get young people interested in healthcare at an early age.
"I think it's really great that they're opening it up for teenagers after four years that we get to experience what it's like working in a hospital setting," Barlett High School rising senior Natania Middleton said.
Middleton already knows what career path she wants to take when she graduates.
"I'm really interested in engineering," she said. "I'm looking into biomedical engineering and especially like the machines and stuff that they use in the hospital."
Middleton is one of a dozen teenagers who will spend June learning about the healthcare industry and shadowing in different departments at Methodist hospitals.
"It could be anything from oncology to admissions to spiritual care to respiratory. Any number of areas where they'll be volunteering for a full month, and they'll be gaining experience," Niels French, who helps lead the VolunTEEN program, said.
French said the healthcare sector in Memphis employs roughly 15-20 percent of our workforce.
At last count, he said that Methodist facilities alone were short about 1,100 workers.
"A good healthcare system depends on a good and vibrant workforce, and we strongly believe that having youth exposed to our hospital system, to healthcare makes them interested in pursuing careers in this area in the future," French said.
As the country grapples with a nationwide shortage of medical workers, the hope is some of these students will become the next generation of doctors, nurses and other healthcare heroes.
"When you think of it, we're dealing with patients and families from birth to the very end to to their final days," French said. "To me, you get to experience kind of life in its fullest as it passes through the healthcare system."
