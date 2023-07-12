MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Dr. Benjamin Mauck's murder is bringing to light how often health care workers find themselves in danger.
An analysis by healthcare company Press Ganey found 57 nurses are assaulted every day in the U.S. That's more than two nurses attacked every hour.
According to the American Hospital Association, 40% of healthcare workers say they've experienced at least one incident of workplace violence within the past two years.
Across the nation, there's been an increase in workplace violence in the healthcare setting since the beginning of the pandemic.
According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, healthcare workers are five times more likely than any other type of worker to be physically attacked on the job.
FOX13 reached out to all the major hospital systems in Memphis to ask what safeguards they have in place to protect their workers.
A spokesperson with Regional One Health said some of their efforts include having a strong presence of skilled security officers and offering regular employee training.
All employees are trained on how to recognize and diffuse workplace violence, including training for active shooter situations.
A spokesperson with Baptist Memorial Healthcare said they are concerned about the increasing violence and are reaching out to community leaders and organizations to identify solutions.
In response, they are planning to amp up their security measures by conducting regular security patrols, ensuring parking lots are well-lit, using technology such as flock safety license plate reader cameras, and collaborating with police departments.
FOX13 spoke with one woman who works at a local hospital who said she recently witnessed an attack on a nurse.
"Even now, I still have issues just from hearing what happened to that nurse because it could have happened to any of us," she said. "The patient was swinging at her, kicking at her. He threw feces, stool on this nurse. He also tried to bite her several times. And then throughout her shift he spit on her face."
FOX13 is not identifying the woman or where she works to protect her job.
She said many of her co-workers go to work fearing for their safety on a daily basis.
"I think the nurses can give the patients something to keep them calm, or we can put them in restraints, but for the employees, there's no real safeguard for the employees," she said.
The woman FOX13 talked to said often incidents go unreported because hospitals and clinics are short staffed.
"It is a situation where it has been going on, but we finally are trying to make society aware of what was going on in the healthcare world," she said.
In April, the bipartisan Safety From Violence for Healthcare Employees Act of 2023 was reintroduced.
The legislation would give healthcare workers the same legal protections against assault and intimidation as aircraft and airport workers.
It also would establish a federal grant program to aid hospitals' efforts to reduce violence by funding violence prevention training programs.
On Wednesday night, Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare issued the following statement regarding safety protocols:
"Our condolences are with the family, friends and colleagues of Dr. Ben Mauck as our community reels from this latest senseless act of gun violence. On any Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare campus, the safety of our patients, employees, providers, physicians and visitors is a top priority. We continue to enhance security measures including the installation of Flock license place readers, additional safety training in workplace violence and active shooter situations and working closely with local law enforcement in how to respond to safety threats. Methodist Le Bonheur is planning other enhancements including limiting entry points to our hospitals and beefing up the presence of trained security personnel at our facilities. We know this problem is not one we alone face. We appreciate the efforts of local law enforcement to make our community safer and stand ready to partner to find a solution to curb this unacceptable behavior in our region."
