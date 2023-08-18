MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Back to school means back to sports, and that means the potential for injuries.
Nationwide, more than 3 million student-athletes suffer injuries each year.
Among the most common injuries is a concussion.
Concussions arise most often in competitive sports. In scholastic sports, concussions are most common for boys playing football and girls playing soccer.
"My daughter has gotten two concussions, and from those two concussions, the first one was really severe," Allison Clay, of Memphis, said.
Clay's daughter, Amery, lives and breathes soccer but the Arlington High School student is taking some time away from the field after she was injured last spring.
"She started having memory loss and losing words mid-sentence and stuff like that," Clay said. "She's terrified that's going to be a long-term effect for her."
Clay's son Jacob, a former Memphis University School football player, also suffered a minor concussion during a game last year.
According to the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, 2 in 10 high school athletes who play contact sports will get a concussion. 5 in 10 concussions go unreported or undetected.
"It is considered a mild traumatic head injury," said Carla Kirkland, an acute care nurse practitioner at St. Francis Hospital in Memphis. "It can be something that they can get over in a couple of days or a couple of weeks, or it can be more severe and have long lasting symptoms for weeks to months."
Kirkland said it's important parents, coaches and teachers are aware of the signs.
"They may just say that their brain feels kind of foggy, or they may have more trouble sleeping, or they may be sleeping more than usual," she said.
If a concussion is suspected, Kirkland says to get checked out by a doctor and do not play again until symptoms disappear.
Clay said her daughter is seeing a concussion specialist, a neuropsychologist and will be attending physical therapy, which will hopefully help her to heal completely.
