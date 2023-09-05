SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. - Opioid overdoses killed more people in Shelby County from 2018 to 2020 than car accidents.

That's according to the Shelby County Health Department.

Now a drug that reverses an overdose is set to hit store shelves this week, and you won't need a prescription to get it.

"I'm tired of losing people that I know. I'm tired of meeting people on a weekly, if not daily basis, that have lost loved ones to overdose and to addiction," David Fuller, an overdose prevention specialist with the Memphis Area Prevention Coalition, said.

It's that realization that helped Fuller break his own cycle of opioid addiction.

"I think for me, it was being at the point that I knew I was not going to be able to go on much longer," he said.

Now in recovery, part of Fuller's mission as an overdose prevention specialist includes distributing naloxone, a medication that reverses overdoses, to people who need it.

"I think our latest numbers just in the state of Tennessee, we have somewhere around 70,000 successful overdose reversals in a six-year period," he said. "A lot of those people wouldn't be here if it wasn't for this medication."

The FDA recently approved the nasal spray version of naloxone, or Narcan, to be sold over the counter.

Jonathan Mitchell, a clinical pharmacy specialist at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Desoto, said some pharmacies already have it on shelves.

"Any family member or any patient that feels like they may be at risk, patients that have a history of opioid abuse, those would be good patients to have it on hand," he said.

So far in 2023, numbers from the Shelby County Health Department show 320 people have died of suspected overdoses.

That's nearly twice the number of traffic fatalities THP says have happened in the county this year.

Mitchell said more access to Narcan means more lives saved.

"If you're in an area where where's opioid abuse, you could actually potentially save a complete stranger," he said. "So, I think the impact is going to be huge for our area."