MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Heart disease is the top killer of men and women across the nation.
In the Mid-South, more people die from heart disease than anywhere else in the country.
That's why doctors at Baptist Memorial Hospital are offering a new treatment that may give patients new hope.
"I couldn't go up the steps. I couldn't even get out of my bed," Aubretta Bean of Memphis said.
The 67-year-old has already beat cancer. But last December, she experienced a different kind of health scare.
"I went to my doctor," she said. "I said, 'Something is going on. You stated that I was doing all the right medicines, but something was still not working.'"
Bean was diagnosed with congestive heart failure. After the typical medications used to treat it didn't work, her cardiologist had an idea.
"It's called CCM, which stands for Cardiac Contractility Modulation," Dr. Steven Gubin, a cardiologist with Baptist Memorial Healthcare, said.
Dr. Gubin said the device, which looks like a pacemaker, is inserted underneath the skin.
It works by giving high-energy output four times a day for about an hour.
"It improves calcium cycling, which increases contractility. This occurs within minutes to hours," Dr. Gubin said.
The device lasts about 20 years but needs to be charged once a week.
Baptist Memorial is one of the first hospitals in Tennessee to offer it to patients.
"After the implant was implanted into me with less than 30 minutes, I was feeling 100 percent better," Bean said.
Since having the device, Bean traveled with her husband for the first time in five years. Something she never imagined she would be able to do again.
"I've been to Jamaica; I've been to Nashville; I went to Atlanta," she said. "It's a privilege now to walk into the airport now without having to sit down and gasping for breath."
