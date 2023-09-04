MEMPHIS, Tenn. - It's been almost a year since the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) first announced a shortage of medications used to treat attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).
Since then, manufacturing delays and increased demand have left many families in the Mid-South unable to fill their prescriptions.
In response, the FDA has approved several generic versions of the drug Vyvanse for treatment of the disorder in people 6 years and older.
"It's very much difficult to get out of bed, get your routine going, go to work, do school, all of that," Lauren Hurley, who was diagnosed with ADHD at five years old, said.
Hurley describes how difficult it is to focus when she isn't taking medication for her ADHD.
"Because it's such a strong controlled medication, it's like the first symptoms of withdrawal," she said. "I think this is what those experiences are. And it's mental and physical."
Hurley currently takes Vyvanse, but an ongoing shortage of the medication and an increase in demand means getting it has been a lot more difficult.
"I was paying around $50 a month for it, and I'm paying $350 a month for it now," she said.
Currently, a 30-day supply of the brand drug has a list price of $369. That's more than triple its original price when it was first launched in 2007.
Dr. Michell Zulu, a pharmacist and the chief operating officer of Good Shepherd Pharmacy in Memphis, said the generic versions are designed to work in the same way and provide the same benefit as the brand name.
"That now means instead of one company being the sole provider, more people are making it," she said. "So hopefully the shortage will go away."
In the meantime, Dr. Zulu said patients having trouble finding the medication should talk to their pharmacist.
"They will do the best that they can to ensure that they get this medication for you," she said. "And then also talking to your prescriber, letting them know the issues that you are having because there are other alternatives out there."
The FDA says drug makers have already started shipping out their generic versions of the drug.
It will be available in both capsules and chewable tablets.
