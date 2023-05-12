MEMPHIS, Tenn. - About one in 50 kids are allergic to peanuts.
It's the second most common food allergy in children, and doctors say cases are on the rise.
"One day, she came home from school and went to make herself a peanut butter banana smoothie, which she did very regularly, almost every day," Breanna Russo, of Memphis, said. "Out of nowhere, she blew up like a balloon and had to be admitted into the ER."
After years of eating peanut products, Russo's 10-year-old daughter Kensley suddenly developed a severe allergy to peanuts and tree nuts.
"We had to literally read every single label on everything that we buy, even sunscreen products and lotions and body washes and stuff like that because she is so severely allergic to it, even touching something on the surface could trigger an allergic reaction for her," Russo said.
But there is promising new hope for kids with peanut allergies.
If approved, an experimental "peanut patch" named Viaskin may help babies and toddlers who are highly allergic handle an accidental bite.
"The idea is that the body is going to be exposed to this small amount of peanut chronically over time through the skin," Dr. Jay Lieberman, with Le Bonheur Children's Hospital, said. "What that will do is desensitize the body if they're already allergic to attempt to make them not allergic."
In a clinical trial of more than 200 children ages 1 to 3 with peanut allergies, researchers found that after wearing the patch daily for a year, nearly 70 percent could tolerate the equivalent of one to four peanuts.
Dr. Lieberman said Le Bonheur had three patients in the trial.
"All of them, I'm happy to say, did very, very well in the study with some really good outcomes," he said.
Though her daughter is too old for this treatment, Russo said the development could be lifesaving for other kids one day.
"You have to have your Benadryl and your EpiPen handy at all times. And when buying new products, definitely read all the labels," she said.
The skin patch is not yet available outside of research studies.
Dr. Lieberman said the hope is the company will take these results to the FDA and seek approval.
