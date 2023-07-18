MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police are seeking the public's help with information about a shooting at a gas station that left one man critically injured.
Two men got into a heated argument inside the Valero gas station at 2337 Airways Blvd. on June 24 just after midnight, according to police.
Their dispute continued outside the store, north of Interstate 240.
Another man armed with a long gun got out of a Lincoln sedan and entered the argument.
Shots were fired and one of the men was struck, police said. He was sent to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.
The other two sped away: one in the Lincoln and the other in a Chevy Monte Carlo.
Video from the store captured images of both the two cars the two men left the scene driving.
Anyone with information should call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.
