MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Code Orange Air Quality advisory is in effect for the Memphis Metro today, Memorial Day.
The condition indicates that ozone levels are forecasted to exceed the eight-hour National Ambient Air Quality Standards.
Consequently, all MATA rides today, May 29th, will be discounted to 25 cents.
Health experts recommend during such air quality conditions that people with respiratory difficulties like asthma, limit outdoor activities.
In general, outdoor activities should be limited.
So too is it advices to drive cars less, carpool and refuel cars and lawnmowers after 7 p.m.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Bloody weekend in Memphis leaves nearly a dozen injured including baby; one fatal
- Fire at chemical plant in North Memphis, MFD says
- Shooting in Arkansas leaves 1 dead, 4 injured, police say
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives