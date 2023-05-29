MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Saint Francis-Memphis, located at 5959 Park Avenue, will host a blood drive for the American Red Cross, Wednesday, May 31, from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
According to the Red Cross, every two seconds someone in the U.S. needs blood. It is essential for surgeries, cancer treatment, chronic illnesses, and traumatic injuries.
Approximately 29,000 units of red blood cells are needed every day in the U. S.
The blood drive will be held inside the Saint Catherine meeting room at the hospital, located at 5959 Park Ave.
To register online for the blood drive visit RedCrossBlood.org and input "SaintFrancis" in key word.
