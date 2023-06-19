MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The public is invited to attend a health fair at Saint Francis Hospital-Memphis on Wednesday, June 21st.
The event is free and runs from 1-3 p.m. The location is 5959 Park Ave.
The hospital's cardiologist, Dr. Supreeya Swarup, will provide healthy heart information.
Medical staff will provide blood pressure and oxygen level checks, as well as BMI screenings and hands-on CPR demonstrations for attendees.
A lunch is provided.
Space is limited; reserve your spot by calling 855-830-8991 or visiting the hospital's Facebook page here.
