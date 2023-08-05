MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Shelby County Health Department is offering free immunizations to help Memphis-Shelby County Schools students get ready to go back to school.
The new school year starts this Monday, Aug. 7.
The department said in a news release that its employees are "working overtime" to help families get ready for school by providing immunizations and immunization records at no cost for children 17 and under.
Immunization clinics will open at 7 a.m. Monday, officials said.
To make an appointment, call 901-222-9980 but all clinics accept walk-ins.
Officials ask parents to bring their child's insurance card and vaccination records but if the records aren't available, they will be provided on site.
Below is a list of the clinics:
- Shelby County Health Department Immunization Clinic - 814 Jefferson Ave., Memphis, TN 38105
- Cawthon Public Health Clinic - 1000 Haynes, 38114
- Hickory Hill Public Health Clinic - 6590 Kirby Center Cove, 38118
- Millington Public Health Clinic - 8225 Highway 51 North, 38053
- Shelby Crossing Public Health Clinic - 1826 Sycamore View Road, 38134
- Southland Mall Public Health Clinic - 1287 Southland Mall, 38116
