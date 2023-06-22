MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Shelby County Health Department (SCHD) and partnering agencies are providing free HIV testing at two community outreach events on National HIV Testing Day, Tuesday, June 27.
The community event will be open to the public at two locations at SCHD.
The first involves a BBQ cookout outside the health department's headquarters, at 814 Jefferson Ave., from noon until 4 p.m.
SCHD and partnering organizations, including: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, OUTMemphis, Concorde Career College, Planned Parenthood, and A Betor Way will provide free HIV testing while supplies last, as well as music, games, health checks, incentives and more.
National HIV Testing Day Outreach at the health department's Hospitality Hub, located at at 590 Washington Ave., will be held from noon until 2 p.m. That event will offer free HIV testing and incentives while supplies last.
“Shelby County Health Department is proud to provide free HIV testing through our Sexual Health Program. HIV testing is the key to ending the HIV epidemic,” said Shelby County Health Department Director-Health Officer Dr. Michelle Taylor. “Testing is the first step to caring for yourself, whether the results are positive or negative. Together, we can end the HIV epidemic one test at a time.”
In 2021, the most recent data available, 353 people in the Memphis metropolitan statistical area (MSA), including Shelby County, were newly diagnosed with HIV, the virus that causes AIDS.
The rate of newly diagnosed cases per 100,000 population is 26.4 in the Memphis MSA, the second highest of the large metropolitan areas in the country.
Only the Miami, Fla., metropolitan area has a higher rate of newly-diagnosed HIV cases. Of the newly-diagnosed cases locally, more than 62 percent are young people aged 20 to 34 years old, the majority young Black men.
But anyone exposed to HIV can become HIV-positive, regardless of their age, gender, or sexual orientation.
SCHD’s Sexual Health Program provides free HIV testing on a walk-in basis Monday – Friday, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
To find out more about Shelby County Health Department’s programs and services, visit the website: www.shelbytnhealth.com.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- ‘Beyond stressful’: Repossessions begin for former American Car Center customers
- Grandmother speaks after 3-year-old girl shot to death at Whitehaven apartment complex
- Penny Hardaway suspended for first three games of Memphis Tigers' season
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives