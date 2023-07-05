MEMPHIS, Tenn. - If you live in the Mid-South, you are more likely to smoke and smoke more than people in the rest of the United States.
A new report has dubbed a group of 12 states as "Tobacco Nation," and Tennessee, Arkansas and Mississippi are all on the list.
Overall, smoking prevalence is about 50% higher there than in the rest of the U.S, according to Truth Initiative, a nonprofit focused on ending tobacco use.
About 19 percent of adults smoke in this group of states compared with about 13 percent of adults in other states.
"My throat was clogged, and I was constantly coughing," Cordez Walker of Memphis said.
Walker first picked up a cigarette at age 15.
After realizing it was taking a toll on his health, he recently made the decision to quit.
"If you got to buy a pack every day, at least two or three packs, I mean you got to stop," Walker said.
But quitting is often a tough journey for smokers.
"It is almost as addictive as cocaine," Dr. Mark Castellaw, an internal medicine physician for Baptist Memorial Healthcare said.
"Once you get hooked on this, sometimes it's extremely difficult to stop, and sometimes by then the damage has already been done."
Truth Initiative's report says both adults and young adults in 'Tobacco Nation' are smoking more cigarettes per capita annually than people living in other states.
"You think about lung cancer, but also it's associated with all types of renal cancer, kidney cancer, bladder cancer, all of those things, as well as high blood pressure," Dr. Castellaw said.
If you're a smoker, Dr. Castellaw says you're also putting others around you at risk.
"There's pretty remarkable studies that show a significant thousands of people are impacted by secondhand smoke, even to the point of developing malignant sources and other issues, just like if they did smoke," he said.
If you want to quit smoking, talk with your doctor to see what options are available to you.
