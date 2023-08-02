MEMPHIS, Tenn. - As the Mid-South enters another brutal heat wave, FOX13 has a warning if you take antidepressants and other antipsychotic drugs.
Some of these medications may make it difficult for your body to regulate its internal temperature. This may make users more likely to overheat or get dehydrated.
Certain drugs can cause people to sweat excessively, not register thirst or make skin more sensitive to the sun.
That's why people taking these medications need to stay extra alert when it gets this hot.
"One of the side effects is night sweats, and that was something I noticed particularly early on," Walker Hutsell said.
Hutsell started taking Effexor, a commonly prescribed antidepressant, in June.
Since then, he's taken extra steps to avoid becoming dehydrated.
"I've always carried a bottle of water around with me anyways, so I can stay hydrated wherever I go. But I have definitely noticed while taking this antidepressant I have a parched, dry mouth feeling as well," Hutsell said.
As the temperature outside reaches near-triple digits, Kirby-Whitten Pharmacy owner Steve Hadley warns that some antipsychotic medications and antidepressants may hinder the body from regulating temperature properly.
"They can create an environment in the body where you are not sweating, dry mouth, that type of thing, so dehydration becomes more prominent," Hadley said.
The CDC says about one in 10 Americans aged 12 and over takes antidepressant medication.
Hadley said many people take them for reasons other than depression. He said tricyclic or older antidepressants are more likely to cause problems in the heat.
"Side effects can create a potential problem. Doesn't mean it will, but certainly it's something to be cautious about if you are going outside," he said.
Hadley said blood pressure medicines and diuretics may also affect your fluid balance.
If you're taking any of these medications, it's important to stay hydrated with water and drinks that have electrolytes and limit your caffeine and alcohol intake.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD
Trending stories: