MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The public is invited to attend a health fair at St. Francis Hospital-Memphis on Wednesday, June 21.
The event is free and runs from 1-3 p.m. The location is 5959 Park Ave.
The hospital's cardiologist, Dr. Supreeya Swarup, will provide healthy heart information.
Medical staff will provide blood pressure and oxygen level checks, as well as BMI screenings and hands-on CPR demonstrations for attendees.
A lunch is provided.
Space is limited; reserve your spot by calling 855-830-8991 or visiting the hospital's Facebook page here.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Man shoots, tries to rob victim who gave him a ride, records show
- 'Can't even look away for 2 seconds': Another Memphis mom recalls near child abduction
- Video shows argument between woman with gun, Black family riding 4-wheelers
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives