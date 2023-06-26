MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Tennessee Pharmacists Association presented the late Dr. Charles Champion, of Memphis, with the Champion Pharmacy Award at the organization's 136th Summer meeting recently.
Dr. Carol "Cookie" Champion, accepted the award at the New Orleans reception on behalf of her father, the who was a well-known family pharmacist in Memphis for over 60 years and became the first Black pharmacist at a Memphis hospital.
Champion was one of five Black Tennessee pharmacists that the organization highlighted in light of the Juneteenth celebration.
In 1981, Champion opened Champion Pharmacy and Herbs in Whitehaven.
He died on Jan. 22, 2023.
